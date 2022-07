SOLDIERS PASS, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire has ignited near Soldier Pass Tuesday afternoon.

The “Soldier Fire” is located off of Highway 68 near mile marker 15, Utah Wildfire said.

Air and ground resources are currently on the scene working to contain the fire.

The fire has spread to an estimated 25 acres.

Officials say there are no closures at this time, but the fire is spreading rapidly eastward.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.