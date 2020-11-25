NEW VIDEO: Mysterious Monolith – Diesel Brothers Dave Sparks discovers the location

SOUTHERN UTAH, (ABC4 News) – Discovery Channel’s Dave Sparks from the Diesel Brothers has found the mysterious monolith in Utah that has the internet in a frenzy.

He posted on his instagram feed they were there, and showed him standing by the pillar.

In one of the videos posted above he gives a tour of what he sees: “Look I’m going to show you guys basically what this is, it looks like it is stainless steel.”

He continues, “Roughly about 10 feet above the ground here, they got a concrete saw and they cut it into the red rock there.” He exclaims, “They did a pretty good job, that’s a pretty flush cut!”

“And then they took these stainless steal panels and basically just riveted them together with these inner, probably gussets or something. The middle of it appears to be hollow, you can see it’s got these rivets right here, and then it looks like it is probably 1/8th inch sheet.”

He shows the bottom and says, “You can see right here on the bottom where they had a couple of over cuts with the saws, they did a good job though, they siliconed it all in there, it would be cool if it was just one solid chunk.”

Another short clip gives a good look at the sheet metal monolith itself where you can see it’s a triangle shape.

Then of course, there’s the hero shot. Sparks climbs on top of the monolith and poses in a fun victory clip.

Here’s a look at the instagram post.

The Bureau of land management is asking people to stay out of the area. Posted on Facebook: “

We know many of you are interested in the monolith that has gone viral on social media, but please don’t try and visit the site as the road is not suitable for most earth-based vehicles.

Here’s the Bureau of Land Management official statement: “Although we can’t comment on active investigations, the Bureau of Land Management would like to remind public land visitors that using, occupying, or developing the public lands or their resources without a required authorization is illegal, no matter what planet you are from.”