New Veterans park dedicated in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new park to honor military veterans has been dedicated in Bountiful.

The pandemic could not stop this very special Veteran’s Day 2020 moment. Veterans wearing their masks came to see the dedication, some saluting during the ceremony.

The park, located at 740 S. 100 East, was funded by private money from residents.

The park has a 7-foot statue of Columbia, the feminine personification of America, and various military monuments and benches that surround the statue. The helmets represent different wars.

The park was dedicated on Veterans day 2020, ABC4 News photographer John Eulberg was there and caught some of the moments shared at the park.

More memorial walls will be added to Bountiful Veterans Park in the spring.

