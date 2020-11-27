New Utah unemployment claims decrease, despite record-high numbers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There were 4,470 new claims filed for unemployment for the week of Nov. 15-21 with a total of $10,009,326 of benefits paid.

There were 28,002 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks was 3,145, down from the 3,264 the previous week.

“The need for unemployment insurance continues, as more than 4,000 Utahns are applying for the benefit weekly,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While new claims are high compared to the historically low 2019 average, they remain significantly lower than the historically high volume seen early in the pandemic, when the average new claims were over 28,000 filed per week.”

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.