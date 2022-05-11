UTAH (ABC4) – As of May 10, a new law has gone into effect to help combat high speeds in Utah.

As noted by the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), if you are speeding in excess of 105 mph you can now be cited with Reckless Driving. This change constitutes traveling at 105 mph or higher as a misdemeanor when it was an infraction in the past.

Additionally, the UHP added a new speed code to Utah’s laws.

According to the UHP, the court will impose a fine no less than 150% of the suggested fine in the uniform schedule when an individual is convicted of a speed violation operating at a speed of 100 mph or more.

Though the UHP notes that crashes are down by 4% this year compared to 2021, speed fatalities are on the rise.