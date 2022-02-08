New Utah Jazz debit card debuts with team-exclusive perks

UTAH (ABC4) – Jazz fans can look forward to repping their favorite team with a new exclusive debit card.

America First Credit Union has debuted a special-edition Utah Jazz Visa debit card.

The new card features either a matte black or limited-edition white version, both with a prominently-displayed Jazz note logo.

For Jazz fans, the card offers exclusive perks such as 15% off Utah Jazz Team Store purchases, 10% off app purchases at select concessions and 32% off Utah Jazz Team Store purchases the day after a Utah Jazz player hits a triple-double.

Cardholders can also receive 10% off game four single-game tickets and group ticket purchases. Special invitations to select arena concerts and event ticket pre-sales can also be accessed.

“America First is thrilled to be the official credit union of the Utah Jazz,” said America First president and CEO Thayne Shaffer. “The unique relationship between our two organizations creates incredible opportunities for our members and provides even more value, including access to exclusive products, offers, deals, discounts, experiences, and events.”

“This partnership with America First Credit Union is an example of how we can team up to create innovative and useful opportunities,” said Chris Barney, chief revenue officer for the Utah Jazz. “Fans can show their pride in the team with this new debit card and receive member benefits on a variety of purchases for games and events at Vivint Arena.”