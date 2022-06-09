EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a popular Utah-based supermarket chain comes to Eagle Mountain.

Macey’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1557 Eagle Mountain Blvd on June 4.

This new location marks the company’s twentieth store in the state of Utah. A grand opening celebration was held on June 8 along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Founded in Rose Park in 1947, Macey’s has now expanded to serve customers all across the Wasatch Front.

The new Macey’s boasts 42,500 square feet of shopping space featuring fresh produce, a delicatessen, Macey’s-exclusive pastries, fresh-made meals and more.

(Courtesy of Macey’s)

Coffee lovers will be in luck as this new store will feature a Beans & Brews coffee shop. Those craving something sweet can also enjoy an in-store Dairy Queen location.

Other fresh food offerings at the Eagle Mountain location include:

Local produce

Macey’s delicatessen featuring artisan sandwiches, fried chicken, slow-smoked meats, tender rotisserie chicken and more

Housemade salsa and freshly cut fruits and vegetables

Macey’s bakery featuring freshly baked doughnuts, pastries, cookies, cakes and more

Meat department with Certified Angus Beef cut and ground every day, Fog River seafood, USDA Prime pork, organic chicken and a large selection of quick-and-easy meals

Shoppers can also utilize the market’s online shopping feature for convenient curbside pickup and delivery.

“We thrive on serving the community,” said Mark Ridley, owner of the Eagle Mountain Macey’s. “This store represents the hard work of so many teams and individuals. It’s always rewarding to see so many people come together to deliver a phenomenal experience to our shoppers.”

To check out more about the new supermarket, click here.