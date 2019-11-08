New University of Utah scholarship to cover full tuition for qualified first-year freshmen

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah announced the creation of a new scholarship program that will provide a fully-funded path to a degree for eligible Utah students.

The “For Utah Scholarship” will combine federal, state and university funds to cover tuition and fees for academically qualified, Pell Grant-eligible first-time freshmen who are state residents. No loans are part of this program.

Proud to announce the For Utah Scholarship.Utah residents who will be first-time freshmen, have a high school GPA of 3.2+, and are Pell Grant-eligible will receive 4️⃣ years FULL TUITION!More info: https://admissions.utah.edu/forutah/ Posted by The University of Utah on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Students who are eligible will be able to attend the U with no tuition or fees. University officials say the program is the first of its kind in the state.

“The new For Utah Scholarship builds on the efforts of the Utah Legislature to ensure affordability of college for Utah residents from all financial backgrounds,” said University of Utah President Ruth Watkins.

The university anticipates it will invest about $2.5 million each year when the program is fully implemented.

Applications are now open for high school students interested in attending the U beginning fall 2020. The application deadline for the scholarship has been waived this year.

Learn more about the program at admissions.utah.edu/ForUtah.

