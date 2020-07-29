LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Those on the south end of the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Utah County are now in close proximity to a new trail at the Salt Lake Utah county line that connects more than 30 miles of continuous regional trail.

On Tuesday, community residents and leaders gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new opening.

Drpaer-Lehi trail connection ribbon cutting

Lehi City made the new connection possible by expanding its Historic Lehi Rail Trail and officially connecting to Draper’s Point of the Mountain Trail. A large bronze monument plaque dubbed “the Golden Spoke” will be embedded in the trail to mark the spot of connection.

Adding to the variety of trails in Salt Lake and Utah Counties, this new connection creates more than 30 miles of continuous trail stretching north along the Porter Rockwell Trail to Sandy’s Historic District, and continuing south along the Murdock Canal Trail, to other regional trail connections, including the Jordan River Parkway and Provo River Parkway.

This is the first extensive trail connection on the east side of I-15 for Salt Lake and Utah counties, which provides a new area for residents to enjoy outdoor recreation and exercise activity between the two counties.

Courtesy: Draper City

Bronze Golden Spoke marks spot of county connection

In a joint statement, Draper City Mayor Walker and Lehi City Mayor Johnson said “We were planning a north-to-south regional trail connection for several years, so to see it become a

reality is very rewarding for our cities. “We invite all our residents and neighbors to come ride or run to our new trail section at the Point of the Mountain, which is linked to several trails spanning over many neighborhoods in both counties.”

Lehi Mayor Johnson and Draper Mayor Walker

The connection marks an achievement of connecting a major trail route as outlined in both cities’ master plans.