New tool to show Utah’s wildfires

Utah (ABC4 News) — There is a new online tool providing information on wildland fires in Utah. The tool displays fire sizes, causes and locations.
The Utah Wildfire Dashboard is an application designed as an informational tool available to the public to help provide information and spread awareness on current fire incidents in Utah.
According to the site the Dashboard is designed to show real-time fire information and aggregate data.
According to the dashboard, fire information seen on the site may not represent actual firefighting efforts on the ground.
