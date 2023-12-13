TOOLE, Utah (ABC4) — Tooele residents said they are shocked, saddened and surprised that the Tooele City Animal Shelter is moving forward with only taking in animals through police and animal control officers.

The announcement came in a Facebook post Tuesday, and many residents are not fans of the change.

“It’s just a sad, sad day for Tooele,” said resident Donna Tucker. “We need to expand or at least keep our facility open.”

Tooele police said they made the change to help improve public safety by making sure their resources are going where they’re needed most.

“The police department has voiced some concerns with the fact that when we have an animal bite or an animal attack and the shelters are already full, we don’t have anywhere to take that aggressive animal,” Lt. Jeremy Hansen said. “So, that’s kind of what stemmed this.”

Hansen said the decision comes from the shelter being at full capacity and out of room.

“For such drastic changes to all of a sudden happen was just shocking, and then the more I kept reading things, the more confused and kind of angry I got,” said Tooele County resident Andraya Perrine.

It’s not just people in Tooele County. People with experience finding homes for animals were also surprised by the city’s announcement.

“They kept saying that rescues are better equipped to handle this. I can tell you for a fact, every single other rescue I’ve talked to, we’re all drowning. We don’t have room, we don’t have room to take it,” True Hearts for Healing Paws Rescue co-founder Nicole Hellstrom said.

For dogs and cats picked up from animal control, officers will check for a license or microchip, police said. If the dog has one, the officer won’t take it to the shelter like in the past, but instead will take it back to the owner.

“There’s a rumor going around that this is going to turn into a kill shelter,” Hansen said. “That is not a fact, we’re going to be working with rescues and we hope that more rescues can partner with us so that we can facilitate getting these dogs adopted out.”

Getting more dogs adopted out is something Loni Goetz, the owner of the Golden Bone Inn rescue, can get behind.

“I’d also like to see when we’re adopting dogs out, I don’t want them to be a return dog,” Goetz said.