New Woods Cross High center aims to help homeless students

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – Students experiencing homelessness at Woods Cross High School are one step closer to having access to their own teen resource center.

The center’s groundbreaking will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Woods Cross High located at 600 W 2200 S, Woods Cross. The event will take place near the campus’ football field.

“The teen center at Woods Cross High School will serve our students in a variety of ways, providing safety and dignity,” said Woods Cross High Principal Deanne Kapetanov. “Students will be more able to focus on their schoolwork with these resources. We appreciate the generous donors who have made this dream a reality. Our community is a better place, thanks to wonderful people who care about our youth.”

The Woods Cross Teen Center is 100 percent community-funded. Four other centers are currently under construction at Northridge, Layton, Mountain High, and Renaissance Academy. The first center, located at Clearfield High, has been operational since April 2021 and serves between 50 and 60 students a week. The facilities provide students in need with a safe place to shower, do their laundry, study and have access to critical resources.

The Woods Cross High Teen Center is part of a larger construction project that includes new restrooms and a concession stand for the football field. The school district is responsible for the cost of that section of the building, while the teen center is funded completely by community donations.

More than 1,300 students experience homelessness in Davis School District with 300 of them being high school students. With help from community partners, the Davis Education Foundation seeks to provide basic needs, keep students in school and equip them with lifelong skills that will prevent cycles of chronic homelessness.