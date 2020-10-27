New Taylorsville Police Chief named as separation from UPD moves forward

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A new Taylorsville Police Chief has been named as the city continues their separation from the Unified Police Department.

Current Unified Police Department Precinct Chief Tracy Wyant has been selected to lead the new Taylorsville City Police Department, which begins in July after city leaders decided to end their contract with the UPD.

“We are so happy to extend this offer to Chief Wyant and that he has accepted,” said Mayor Kristie

Overson. “He has done an outstanding job as Taylorsville’s Precinct Chief since 2012 and we know our new department will continue to be in good hands under his leadership. Chief Wyant cares about our community and his officers. He works without reservation to keep us safe. He is an effective law enforcement leader, whose strength is organizational and investigation management.”

Chief Wyant has been in law enforcement for 23 years including working for the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, UPD, and the former Taylorsville Police Department that operated from 2005 to 2012.

He has been leading the UPD Taylorsville Precinct for the past eight years. He holds both bachelor’s and associate degrees in Criminal Justice.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust Taylorsville City has placed in me to lead our new police

department,” said Chief Wyant. “As challenging as things are currently in law enforcement, we are equally presented with opportunities for growth. Throughout my career, and especially the last 12 months, I have been incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support our officers have received from our community.”

Chief Wyant said he plans to continue community policing efforts.

“As a cop who’s worked assignments ranging from community policing outreach to narcotics and fugitives, I know the value of pro-active, results-oriented policing for our community,” Chief Wyant said.



Chief Wyant was born and raised in the Taylorsville area. He and his wife have four children. His

hobbies include hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling with friends and family. He will assume official duties when the new department becomes operational next year.