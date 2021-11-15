New sustainable online grocery store coming to West Jordan

Organic fruits and vegetables are on sale in an organic supermarket in Saintes, western France, on October 23, 2018. – According to the public information platform Agence Bio, organic products’ consumption represented over 8,3 billion euros in 2017. The French governement plans to increase the proportion of organic food in large surface supermarkets from 6% to 15% by 2022. (Photo by GEORGES GOBET / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEORGES GOBET/AFP via Getty Images)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – One of the nation’s fastest-growing grocery delivery services will be opening up shop in West Jordan on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Misfits Market delivers fresh organic produce, quality proteins, sustainably sourced pantry staples, and other grocery items to almost every zip code in the 44 states that the company operates in, and now Utah is part of that list.

This new “state-of-the-art temperature-controlled facility” will provide Utah residents with groceries such as organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday staples, and dairy up to a 40% discount.

The 3-year-old company is focused on building a better food supply chain to reduce waste, eliminate food deserts, and change how people shop for groceries.

“Misfits Market’s new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled facility will help us deliver a complete – and better – online grocery experience nationwide as we serve more households with organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday staples, and dairy at affordable prices,” said Abhi Ramesh, Founder, and CEO of Misfits Market. “We’re excited to make a strong investment in Utah with our new fulfillment center and look forward to employing up to 800 local residents over the next five years.”

Almost a third of what’s grown in the U.S. never gets harvested because it doesn’t meet the superficial standards of a traditional grocery store, the company says on its website. The online grocer’s mission is to fight food waste, by working closely with farmers and food makers.

The company says on its website, “We take in high-quality organic produce that sometimes looks a little different. Fruits and veggies that are too big, too small, or just sort of funny-looking. Oftentimes, though, it’s produce that’s simply considered “surplus.”

Misfit Market allows consumers to skip the trip to the store and order online, all while helping to build a more sustainable future.

Misfits Market was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area.