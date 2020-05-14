New studies provide insights into needs of New Americans in Salt Lake communities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released a study Thursday to help Salt Lake County understand the needs of new Americans living in the area, according to the institute.

The study had a study of service providers to immigrants and refugees and a demographic profile showing the county’s population of new Americans.

“As Salt Lake County continually strives to be a welcoming community, we need to work in concert with our service providers to identify and break down barriers that prevent residents from accessing needed services. We need to identify opportunities to provide services and better serve New Americans,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute’s “New Americans in Salt Lake County” report not only provides a significant, detailed demographic profile, but also presents valuable, specific recommendations to guide county government and community organizations as we serve Salt Lake’s ever-changing New American population.”

Here are some of the findings from the study:

Salt Lake communities are home to one-third of the state’s population and over half of Utah’s quarter of a million new Americans. They provide both new and long-standing enclaves for New Americans.

Unaffordable housing, inconvenient transportation, inadequate education and training resources, inaccessible healthcare and translation assistance are issues with which new Americans needed the most help.

Language barriers, complicated systems to navigate, lack of information, and fear were commonly cited barriers to finding resources.

Providers could better serve New Americans through improved coordination and a one-stop-shop resource website.

Read the full report here.