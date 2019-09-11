New species of mosquito discovered in Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Moab Mosquito Abatement District (MADD) said it discovered a new species of mosquito in Grand County.

MADD officials are asking the public to help as they work to combat this “invasive species.”

The new species of mosquito has been named Aedes aegypti, (pronounced: A’-deez uh jip’ tie). The common name for the in the yellow fever mosquito, according to MADD.

The insect is reportedly a carrier of Zika virus, yellow fever, dengue fever and so on.

Officials say this species prefers to lay its eggs in urban or suburban “micro-habitats.” Examples of micro-habitats in Moab are:

Outdoor plants with pans under them that collect water Leaky swamp coolers (yes, up in the roof pans too) Scummy chicken water/animal water Water that could collect in trash or garbage”

Here is how MADD says the public can help:

Drain or dump any and all standing water on your property.

If you need to provide water for your animals, do your best to empty every day and refill.

If you need help, ask a neighbor, a friend, a relative and search the entire property of your entire property for any standing water and dump it.

