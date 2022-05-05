HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials gathered for a topping-out ceremony to celebrate the construction of a brand new Salt Lake Community College Campus (SLCC) in Herriman on Wednesday.

The brand new 90-acre campus is slated to open in 2023. The campus’ main building, named Juniper, will be the first completed structure followed by 12 other buildings.

School officials say the multi-year project will cost around $46.2 million and consists of a new instructional building, central building and a central utility plant building to support future buildings on campus.

The new school will serve over 2,000 students in its first year of operation and is projected to serve around 7,000 students by 2025.

Representatives say the campus will provide “convenient access to higher education for residents of the fast-growing cities of Herriman, Riverton and Draper.”

Herriman Campus (Courtesy of SLCC)

Dining Hall (Courtesy of SLCC)

Common Room (Courtesy of SLCC)

Campus Entrance (Courtesy of SLCC)

West Entry (Courtesy of SLCC)

(Courtesy of SLCC)

“Education helps people build prosperity and a bright future, and the Herriman Campus will play a key role in making college more accessible to those who call this area home,” said SLCC President Deneece G. Huftalin. “This campus will help meet the demand for education and employment due to the tremendous growth in southwest Salt Lake Valley.”

Officials say SLCC students account for about 40 percent of transfer students to the University of Utah every year. School officials say the new campus will make it easier for transfer students to complete their degrees.

“This partnership between SLCC and the University of Utah will help maintain the state’s high quality of life,” said Huftalin. “Education allows people to build prosperity and a bright future for themselves and their families. The Juniper Canyon Campus will play a key role in making college more accessible to those who call this area home.”

Juniper is a “three-story 92,000 square-foot structure that features a bookstore, breakroom, conference/meeting rooms, multiple office rooms and classrooms, restrooms/locker rooms, student dining hall, student lounge on the first floor.”

The building’s second floor features “additional classrooms, computer labs, private and public study rooms, a meditation room, a testing center, and tutoring rooms. The third floor has even more classrooms, restrooms, and an exterior deck overlooking the campus.”

The project was awarded to Big-D Construction and AJC Architects by the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM) and Salt Lake Community College back in summer 2021. Funding for the building was made possible by the Utah State Legislature in 2021, along with support from SLCC, the University of Utah, private donors and infrastructure investments from Herriman City.

“We are honored to be a part of the Salt Lake Community College Herriman Campus project,” said Clint Fackrell Big-D Project Director. “Many of us work and live in the southwest end of the Salt Lake valley and the importance of this project hits close to home. We have a great team assembled and we are confident this project will positively impact the community for years to come.”