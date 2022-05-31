SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – To honor the veterans who have served from Utah and beyond, one popular stretch of highway will be designated the “Veterans’ Memorial Highway.”

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will be installing two signs this week along I-15 near the Point of the Mountain to honor veterans.

The signs measure 10 feet by 5 feet and will be installed on both sides of the I-15 just south of 14600 South exit in Salt Lake County.

New signs on I-15 (Courtesy of UDOT)

UDOT says the I-15 was originally designated the “Veterans’ Memorial Highway” in 1998, but drivers could only spot two signs denoting this — one at the Idaho border and one at the Arizona border.

With two new signs being installed, officials say the signs will enjoy higher visibility while located in a “much more densely populated area.”

“I think it is important to be reminded more frequently of the sacrifices and service our veterans make for us,” said Rep. Nelson Abbott, who worked with UDOT to install the signs. “These signs are just a small symbol of our appreciation to veterans. I’m so happy these are finally being installed and it couldn’t have worked out better by having them installed just after Memorial Day”

Abbott says the initial idea for the memorial signs was inspired by his neighbor who is also a member of the Orem American Legion.

“American Legion volunteers provide services such as visiting veterans in rest homes and VA Hospitals, high school outreach, and Memorial Day and other community programs,” officials say. “The American Legion also provides an Honor Guard, free of charge, to perform military rites at veteran funerals.”

The next time driving you’re driving down I-15, keep an eye out for these brand new signs.