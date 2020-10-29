OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber School District is opening up a new school. Starting Monday Weber Online will welcome K-12 students. The district is hiring a new principal and new teachers.

90% of Weber School District students are going to classes in person and about 3,000 students are learning online, according to Lane Findlay.

“We’ve had students that have had to transition between in classroom and short-term flexible learning, where they would be out for a couple of weeks and then come back,” said Findlay.

Teachers are juggling students in school, those going back and forth from online to in-person, and those only learning online.

“Asking teachers to basically manage three different classrooms,” he added.

Findlay says Weber Online will provide teachers and families more stability with learning. Parents are asked to commit quarter by quarter.

“It’s not something where you would start and in a few weeks, transition back and forth,” said Findlay.

Those already learning from home, will switch to the new school with different staff for Weber Online.

“We don’t want kids to lost the connection with their neighborhood school, so we’ll still be asking teachers to make sure to reach out to families to reach out to students,” said Findlay.

CTE courses will still be in-person. The district currently has 78 active cases and over 1100 individuals in quarantine.

The Weber School District is also juggling another outbreak at Bonneville High School, those students will learn from home for the next two weeks.

For more information on Weber Online go to https://weberonline.wsd.net/