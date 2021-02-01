New scam sweeps Millard County, Officials ask public to stay safe

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new scam is making its way into Millard County, Monday.

On February 1, the Millard County Sheriff’s office informed the public of a recent scam that has been brought to their attention.

“We have had a report to us that someone using our Sheriff’s Office number calling them and telling them they have a warrant, and then to pay for the warrant using prepaid cards,” informs officers.

Officials warn this in fact is a scam.

There are resources available to Utahns to help protect themselves from scams like these. One of those is the Fraud Watch Network, a service provided since 2013 by the AARP.

You can go online to see what the latest scams are on a scam map. Also, Utah’s arm of the AARP provides online info too.

“Please pass this along to your loved ones so we can prevent the scammers from victimizing people in our area,” the Millard County Sheriff ends.