NEW REPORT: Utah’s least and most expensive colleges

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah high school seniors are gearing up to head to college next year, parents and students are actively searching for the schools that offer the best value.

This daunting task can push students’ and parents’ anxiety through the roof.

A new analysis recently compared the net prices of Utah colleges and universities and determined the least and most expensive schools across the state.

The report took into account what students are actually paying, on average, to attend a school, including tuition, fees, and supplies, minus financial aid, scholarships, and grants.

Here are the results:

With the Utah student debt portfolios hovering around $10.2 billion and 300k residents having $282 monthly payments, it’s important for students and parents to know what they’re getting themselves into.