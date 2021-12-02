NEW REPORT: SLC ranks among worst cities for package theft

Baltimore resident Rosemarie Dumhart uses a decoy package, marked with an X, to discourage the so-called “porch pirates” operating in the Canton area of Baltimore, Maryland, on December 17, 2018. – The thieves are filmed by a camera located above the door. (Photo by Sébastien DUVAL / AFP) (Photo credit should read SEBASTIEN DUVAL/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – A new report released by Safewise says that approximately 210 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months.

The study analyzed 2020 FBI larceny-theft data from metro areas across the U.S. and compared it to Google Trends data in areas with the highest number of searches for “missing package” and “stolen package.”

When it came to rating each metro area, the study dedicated 50% of the score to Google trends search popularity and the other 50% to the larceny-theft rate per 100,000 people.

With more and more people choosing to online shop, it can be quite alarming to learn that Salt Lake City fell within the 10 worst metro cities for package theft in 2021.

Denver, Colorado placed first as the city where porch pirates strike the most, followed by San Francisco then Salt Lake City coming in at third.

Some may wonder what packages porch pirates steal the most and the answer is Amazon, which represents 53.9% of packages that are stolen. FedEx is next, accounting for 15.5% of packages that are stolen.

The survey also says that package theft happens even when people have security measures in place because 58% of recent package theft victims reported using a security camera or video doorbell camera. Also, 38% of recent porch piracy reports say they had a lockbox or package delivery locker.

With Salt Lake City coming in at number three, compared to placing fourth last year, larceny-theft seems to be getting worse here, but there are ways to recover from package theft.

Dr. Ben Stickle, an expert on criminal justice and package theft weighs in on why package theft seems to be getting worse, “Package theft is a crime of opportunity. The more packages left for longer periods of time on a porch, the more likely they are to be stolen. As the Christmas gift season gets into full swing, there will be a significant increase in packages on a porch.”

What to do if someone steals your package

Package theft can sometimes be preventable, but when it does happen, here are some tips for how to recover if porch pirates get to your packages