New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Cold cases may be harder to solve.
This after a genealogy website changed its policy.
GEDMATCH which is used nationally by police to help solve cold cases is now requesting permission before police can access its DNA data.
"Behind the scenes, there have been dozens of cases that have been solved using this publicly available database," said Karra Porter with the Utah Cold Case Coalition.
According to reports, GEDMATCH was used to help California authorities arrest Joseph DeAngelo, the so-called Golden State Killer.
Investigators said the former police officer is responsible for the murder of 12 women and at least 45 rapes dating back to the 1970s
His identity was never known until law enforcement used the public genealogy database to identify him.
In Centerville, a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly strangling a church organist.
Police used a DNA search on a public website to track down the suspect.
But nationally there's a concern that one's DNA is being used without permission.
GEDMATCH is changing its policy.
Now law enforcement can only use its DNA files where permission is given by the owner of the DNA.
That's why the Utah Cold Case Coalition is asking the public to "opt-in" with a click of the mouse.
"Next to each test you have to affirmatively click on the little police badge meaning 'I am willing to have this test available for law enforcement to solve murders,'" Porter said.
Without that permission, Porter said suspects much like the Golden State Killer, will never be found.
"It's going to greatly impact to do that database to solve these murders," Porter said.
To "opt-in" visit your profile on GEDMATCH.
Genealogy private websites like AncestryDNA and 23AndMe don't allow law enforcement to use DNA profiles unless permission is granted by the customer.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah
Serial cyberstalker who threatened women gets prison term
New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children
More News Stories
-
How long will cookout leftovers last?
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer – and the start of cookout and barbeque season. But when we’re faced with a table full of leftovers when the guests go home, it can be tough to know what to keep and what to pitch.
According to Lindsay Malone, RD, of Cleveland Clinic, it’s best to start by taking a look at the clock when you put the food out.
“For cookouts and barbeques, when you’re thinking about your leftover food, anything that’s been sitting out for more than two hours, you probably shouldn’t save,” she said,Read the Full Article
-
Real estate title firm's lapse exposes data in 885M flies
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A security lapse at a major real estate title company exposed the bank account numbers and other sensitive information contained in 885 million files.
First American Financial confirmed the problem Friday after it was reported by the blog Krebs On Security . A flaw in an internet application allowed anyone with a web browser to see the confidential data until First American blocked all outside access Friday. It's unclear if any of the exposed information was scooped up by outsiders with criminal intentions.
"We have hired an outside forensic firm to assure us that there has not been any meaningful unauthorized access to our customer data," First American said in a statement.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot
DENVER (AP) - Authorities said Friday they raided hundreds of black market marijuana operations in Colorado that flouted the state's cannabis law by growing tens of thousands of plants in Denver-area homes and selling the drugs out of state.
Investigators seized more than 80,000 plants and 4,500 pounds (2,040 kilograms) of harvested marijuana, state and federal prosecutors said at a news conference. Officers raided 247 homes and eight businesses and arrested 42 people in Denver and seven nearby counties.
State law allows up to 12 marijuana plants per residence for personal use, but some of the homes had more than 1,000 and many had hundreds, said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss