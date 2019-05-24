News

New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

By:
Posted: May 24, 2019 / 04:33 PM MDT / Updated: May 24, 2019 / 04:34 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - Cold cases may be harder to solve.

This after a genealogy website changed its policy. 

GEDMATCH which is used nationally by police to help solve cold cases is now requesting permission before police can access its DNA data.

"Behind the scenes, there have been dozens of cases that have been solved using this publicly available database," said Karra Porter with the Utah Cold Case Coalition.

According to reports, GEDMATCH was used to help California authorities arrest Joseph DeAngelo, the so-called Golden State Killer.

Investigators said the former police officer is responsible for the murder of 12 women and at least 45 rapes dating back to the 1970s

His identity was never known until law enforcement used the public genealogy database to identify him.

In Centerville, a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly strangling a church organist.

Police used a DNA search on a public website to track down the suspect.

But nationally there's a concern that one's DNA is being used without permission.

GEDMATCH is changing its policy.

Now law enforcement can only use its DNA files where permission is given by the owner of the DNA.

That's why the Utah Cold Case Coalition is asking the public to "opt-in" with a click of the mouse.

"Next to each test you have to affirmatively click on the little police badge meaning 'I am willing to have this test available for law enforcement to solve murders,'" Porter said.
 
Without that permission, Porter said suspects much like the Golden State Killer, will never be found.

"It's going to greatly impact to do that database to solve these murders," Porter said.

To "opt-in" visit your profile on GEDMATCH.

Genealogy private websites like AncestryDNA and 23AndMe don't allow law enforcement to use DNA profiles unless permission is granted by the customer.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah

Serial cyberstalker who threatened women gets prison term

New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

  • 6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

    6pm story - could this be a big mosquito year?

  • Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

    Thousands kicked off Memorial Day weekend at Zion National Park

  • New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

    New campaign seeks to extend health insurance to all Utah children

  • DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

    DA says deadly officer-involved shooting of Salt Lake City rapper was justified

  • Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

    Never forget! Neville Longbottom actor, Matthew Lewis, coming to FanX this fall

  • Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

    Join the battle against cancer with Relay For Life

  • Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

    Life-size Mario Kart, Nerf wars and Esports at Salt Lake Gaming Con

  • Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

    Mental Health emphasis positively effects test scores

  • Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

    Cottonwood wins 5A baseball championship

  • Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

    Roadway flooded in South Salt Lake

  • Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

    Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to deliver Memorial Day address

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day
PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

PHOTOS: Thousands attend a rainy 2019 Carb Day

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss