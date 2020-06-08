New Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act extends timeline for loan forgiveness

SALT LAKE CITY – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act signed into law last week allows small business owners more time to apply for loan forgiveness.

This law will affect the 4.5 million around the country whose loans total more than $500 billion.

“This bill will provide businesses with more time and flexibility to keep their employees on the payroll and ensure their continued operations as we safely reopen our country. We look forward to getting the American people back to work as quickly as possible,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a joint statement.

In Utah, nearly 49,000 small businesses received PPP loans, totalling 5.2 billion.

“This will extend the covered period for loan forgiveness from eight to 24 weeks after loans were disbursed, so small business owners can keep their employees paid,” said SBA Utah District Director Marla Trollan. “It also gives more flexibility in how the funds are used.”

Upcoming Procedures Under the New PPP Flexibility Act:

The following changes come with the new PPP Flexibility Act: