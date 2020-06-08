New Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act extends timeline for loan forgiveness

SALT LAKE CITY – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Flexibility Act signed into law last week allows small business owners more time to apply for loan forgiveness.
This law will affect the 4.5 million around the country whose loans total more than $500 billion.
RELATED: Paycheck Protection Program, making the PPP loans better-new version become law
“This bill will provide businesses with more time and flexibility to keep their employees on the payroll and ensure their continued operations as we safely reopen our country. We look forward to getting the American people back to work as quickly as possible,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a joint statement.
In Utah, nearly 49,000 small businesses received PPP loans, totalling 5.2 billion.
“This will extend the covered period for loan forgiveness from eight to 24 weeks after loans were disbursed, so small business owners can keep their employees paid,” said SBA Utah District Director Marla Trollan. “It also gives more flexibility in how the funds are used.”
Upcoming Procedures Under the New PPP Flexibility Act:
The following changes come with the new PPP Flexibility Act:
- Extend the covered period for loan forgiveness from eight weeks after the date of loan disbursement to 24 weeks after the date of loan disbursement.
- Lower the requirements that 75 percent of a borrower’s loan proceeds must be used for payroll costs during the 24-week loan forgiveness covered period to 60 percent. If a borrower uses less than 60 percent of the loan amount for those costs, they will continue to be eligible for partial loan forgiveness.
- Provide a safe harbor from reductions in loan forgiveness based on reductions in full-time equivalent employees for borrowers that are both unable to rehire individuals and/or unable to hire similarly qualified employees for unfilled positions by December 31, 2020.
- Increase to five years the maturity of PPP loans that are approved by SBA (based on the date SBA assigns a loan number) on or after June 5, 2020.
- Extend the deferral period for borrower payments of principal, interest, and fees on PPP loans to the date that SBA remits the borrower’s loan forgiveness amount to the lender.
- In addition, the new rules will confirm that June 30, 2020, remains the last date on which a PPP loan application can be approved.
- Church in Hyrum helping those affected by COVID-19 outbreak in Cache County
- Former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. addresses his plan to move forward from the pandemic
- Latinos find common ground with ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement
- No ‘tanks’: President Trump appears to mock Senator Romney in tweet
- Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69