UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County.

The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials.

The Vineyard stop is the first new FrontRunner station in over 10 years, according to the Utah Transit Authority (UTA).

The new line will service residents and commuters traveling between Provo and Ogden. The rail line was made possible by $5.6 million of funding from the Utah legislature and $16.9 million from UTA.

(Courtesy of UTA)

(Courtesy of UTA)

(Courtesy of UTA)

“We are excited to provide FrontRunner service to Vineyard City’s growing community,” said UTA Trustee Jeff Acerson. “The new station will help increase mobility, connection, and economic opportunity for anyone who lives here or visits this beautiful area.”

Along with the new stop, officials have announced a new mixed-use walkable urban development in Vineyard’s future called “Vineyard Station.” Over 800 acres of “master-planned new development” will offer locals and visitors options to live, work, shop, dine, worship and more. A promenade featuring 12 acres of open green space will run through the center, eventually leading to the shores of Utah Lake at Vineyard Beach Park.

“There is nothing else like this being developed in Utah right now,” said Nate Hutchinson and Jeff Woodbury of Vineyard Station, in a joint statement. “Working closely with Vineyard City, Utah County, UTA, UDOT, UVU and the Utah Lake Commission, this development will highlight the natural amenities of the city – such as the lake and mountain views – and also encourage a transit-oriented, walkable lifestyle made possible by UTA’s Vineyard FrontRunner Station and the vision of Jeff Speck.”

The Vinyard Station community will be accessible on I-15 from 1600 North, 800 North and Center Street exits. Construction for the mixed-use area is slated to begin in Fall 2022.

“As we continue to design and develop one of the largest regional developments in the state, centralized in fast-growing Utah County, our vision to connect people regionally and worldwide to jobs, higher education, home, and recreation, is taking shape at Vineyard Station,” said Julie Fullmer, mayor of Vineyard and chair of Vineyard’s Regional Development Board. “Designing this area in partnership with walkability expert Jeff Speck was extraordinary and elevated our goals and concepts into the vision and plan we have today.”