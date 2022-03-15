MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek residents, get ready as construction a new city hall begins this week.

City officials will be kicking off a groundbreaking ceremony on March 17 at 4:00 PM at 1330 E Chambers Avenue (3205 South). The public is welcome to attend the event.

Visitors will also get a first look sneak peek at the Millcreek Common Skate Loop which is the largest outdoor ice-skating area in Utah that’s also available for roller skating in the summertime.

The city had been paying rent for the past four years in a start-up strip mall and city workers say they’re excited to move into a permanent space.

“It’s been an incredible experience to see this project come together,” said Mayor Jeff Silvestrini. “The plans include both what is needed for city government to function and some incredible amenities to bring us together as a community.”

(Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

(Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

Floor 6 Lobby (Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

Public Market (Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

Public Market Cafe (Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

(Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

Floor 2 (Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

Floor 6 (Courtesy of the City of Millcreek)

The new building will be one of the first city halls in the country to feature a public market on the ground floor.

“The 9,700 square foot space will have a café, restaurant entrepreneur incubator space, and an open area for rotating market events,” said Aimee McConkie, City Events Director.

The building will also be the first city hall to feature a climbing wall on the building’s exterior and at 80 feet high, the wall is officially the largest in Utah.

The building’s second floor will house a new city council chamber and the third floor will be the new home of the Unified Police Department’s Millcreek Precinct. The fourth and fifth floors will contain city employee offices and conference rooms. The sixth floor will feature a large community room with views of the Wasatch Front. This room will be available for public rentals.

Construction is slated to finish by the end of June 2023.

Construction is being financed through municipal bonds with a 2.14% interest rate. City officials say the bonds will be paid through current revenues will not require a tax increase or increase the city’s debt load beyond what is carried by similar cities in Salt Lake County.

“Upon incorporation, Millcreek residents suggested the creation of a vibrant and accessible city center be a priority for the city,” officials say. “We are eager to begin to deliver these amenities for our community and we look forward to the day when we all gather safely as friends and neighbors at Millcreek City Hall and Millcreek Common.”