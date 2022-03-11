SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – The CEO of Huntsman Mental Health Institute Dr. Mark H. Rapaport says hospitals can be one of the worst places for someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

“If you’re suffering from an anxiety disorder, or PTSD, or have had a panic attack, or you have a psychotic disorder, or substance use disorder, go into a busy, intense, medically-complicated circumstance like that, with all the noise and everything else, it’s not the right type of location to get help,” said Dr. Rapaport.

That’s why the Huntsmen Mental Health Institute is building a new crisis center.

The Kem and Carolyn Gardner Mental Health Crisis Care Center will integrate community services, training and research in South Salt Lake

“No one’s ever done anything like this,” said Dr. Rapaport.

Dr. Rapaport said the facility will have an entire floor dedicated to support services. The services will include a legal clinic, a medical clinic, and a dental clinic.

He said this facility is about breaking the cycle of despair which will help the patients as well as the hospital system.

“The emergency department should be able to see many more people who have non-brain and non-psychiatric types of emergencies,” said Dr. Rapaport.

The center is slated to open in 2024.