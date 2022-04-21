UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday.

The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.

The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder Kevin W. Pearson of the Quorum of the Seventy and the Utah Area President.

The structure will boast 81,000 square feet spanning three stories high. The building’s exterior will be finished with granite featuring two attached end spires. There will be four instruction rooms with 50 seats each, four sealing rooms and two baptistries.

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

“The landscaping will include a gathering area in the northeast corner of the property where bridal parties can take photographs with a backdrop of the temple or of beautiful Mt. Timpanogos,” church officials say.

The Lindon Temple will be the 25th temple in the state and the seventh in Utah County. The temple will serve a population of around 11,000 people. The small city of Lindon is located north of Orem and south of Pleasant Grove in Utah Valley.

A separate 1,500 maintenance building will also be built along with a parking lot that wraps around the temple in a circular fashion.

During the April 2022 General Conference, church officials announced 17 new temples will be built in the near future across the world. Eight temples alone will be located in the United States.