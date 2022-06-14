SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Cache County this Saturday.

The new temple will be located near the intersection of N 800 West and W 100 North in Smithfield.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints first announced the Smithfield Temple during the April 2021 General Conference.

The groundbreaking ceremony and site dedication will be presided by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles while accompanied by fellow Apostle, Elder Gary E. Stevenson.

The structure will boast 81,000 square feet spanning three stories high. The building will sit on a site spanning 13.3 acres.

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The temple will feature four instruction rooms with 50 seats each, four sealing rooms and two baptistries.

The Smithfield temple will be the 26th temple announced in Utah and the second location constructed in the Cache Valley, joining the Logan Utah Temple which was dedicated in 1884.

“At the time of the temple’s announcement, Utah had 2.1 million Church members, which was roughly two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.3 million residents,” church officials say.

Earlier this month on June 4, the Burley, Idaho temple celebrated its groundbreaking. The brand new Yorba Linda, Calif. temple will be breaking ground this Saturday on June 18.

During the April 2022 General Conference, church officials announced 17 new temples will be built in the near future across the world. Eight temples alone will be located in the United States.