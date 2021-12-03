New Latter-day Saint mission opening in Hawaii

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

LAIE, Hawaii (ABC4) – A new Latter-day Saint mission is opening up in Hawaii next year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the new mission will be opening on Jan. 3, 2022. The Hawaii Laie Mission is the area’s second location and the 408th worldwide.

Church officials say the new mission will allow those serving at the nearby visitor’s center the benefit of close contact with mission leaders.

Currently, the number of missionaries assigned to Honolulu are serving at the visitor’s center, the Polynesian Cultural Center, and BYU–Hawaii.

“The First Presidency has called Brother Sidney J. and Sister Stephanie R. Bassett to serve as mission president and companion of the Hawaii Laie Mission,” church officials said in a press release. “They will also oversee the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center.”