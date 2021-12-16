New IV vitamin therapy center open in Sandy

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 08: Liquid IV on display at Well+Good at American Express Platinum House at Miami Beach EDITION on December 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for American Express Platinum)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new medically-supervised IV vitamin therapy bar opened in Sandy earlier this week and will be providing a range of services for the community.

THE DRIPBaR, which opened Dec. 14, provides vitamin treatments that offer almost immediate results in helping people feel healthier, more energized, and better equipped to resist or recover from an illness or injury, the company said in a press release.

The IV vitamin therapy center will offer 18 IV LIfestyle or health support drips including Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter, and High C. The IV vitamin support drips provide positive nourishment for conditions such as the common cold, headaches, cancer, and can even help slow the signs of aging.

IV vitamin therapy is the fastest way to deliver nutrients to the body, delivering supplements directly into organs with a 90-100 percent absorption rate. The treatments are approved for using pre-tax dollars with a Health Savings Account (HSA) to Flexible Savings Account (FSA).

THE DRIPBaR says they are the only Utah infusion center that is USB 797 compliant, which means the nutrients are compounded onsite in a sterile practice to prevent patient harm from contamination.

The medical center also offers services such as red light therapy, which stimulates cells to produce more energy, as well as food inflammation testing, heavy metal testing, Botox, weight loss programs, and more.

“We want guests to walk into our new location and instantly feel a sense of elegance and comfort while taking care of their bodies from within,” said Ali Adams, who co-owns THE DRIPBaR in Sandy with her husband Chad Adams. “THE DRIPBaR’s mission is to help everyone, whether you’re battling cancer or a busy parent on the go.”

THE DRIPBaR is located at 11348 South State Street, Sandy, UT 87007, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.