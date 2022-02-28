SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A brand-new family community is coming to Saratoga Springs.

In a joint venture, Utah-based homebuilder Fieldstone Homes and IHP Capital Partners will be constructing Alpine Springs, a modern mix of brand new one and two-story homes to the Wasatch Front.

The companies have acquired 63 large single-family lots for development with a projected completion date of 2024. Saratoga Springs is located approximately 40 minutes from Salt Lake City.

The new community will offer six different floorplans including two rambler and four two-story layouts. The average square footage will range from 1,700 square feet to 2,750 square feet.

Homes will include three or four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, an unfinished basement and several customizable options. Homebuyers can choose custom options such as two-story great rooms, multiple family rooms, an additional bathroom, covered porches, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and fully finished basements.

Lots will range in size from 9,000 square feet to 17,700 square feet with an average size of 10,500 square feet.

Pricing has not been announced, but presales are expected to begin later this year.

“Saratoga Springs ranks as one of the safest cities in Utah,” said Jason Harris, vice president of land acquisitions at Fieldstone Homes. “It offers beautiful views and picturesque open spaces along Utah Lake, making it a top destination for both locals and the many new residents moving in from out of state. Salt Lake City’s regional housing supply is still far below where it needs to be to meet the demand of the expanding local population. Fieldstone is leaning into its experience and expertise in this market, and with the support of IHP’s partnership, we’re bringing three of our proven buyer-favorite floorplans and incorporating three new home designs to Alpine Springs.”

Alpine Springs is located northeast of Foothill Boulevard and Pony Express Parkway. The new community will be within walking distance to schools, including a charter school and two public two parks, Triton Park and Neptune Park.

“Alpine Springs is a spectacular new home development in an ‘A’ location near the Silicon Slopes, surrounded by schools, employment, amenities and ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, and IHP is pleased to partner with Fieldstone on another project that will bring much-needed quality new homes to the Salt Lake City region,” said Reneé McDonnell, managing director at IHP Capital Partners.