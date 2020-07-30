New guidelines for reopening schools, State creates new manual for parents

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – New guidelines for reopening Utah’s schools have been issued by the Utah Department of Health.

In a briefing where the State reported a new average and 9 new deaths, Governor Gary Herbert, Dr. Angela Dunn, and Sydnee Dixon explained some of the things parents can expect this year.

Before diving into the information for the return to schools the governor did a “what are the facts” question and answer set with Dr. Dunn. And brought out BYU’s Dr.

The new school manual says there are two things we need to know.

Dr. Dunn explained how it is more deadly than the flu because science has not caught up with how to treat it. You can see all of her comments here.

Dr. Dunn said the transmission rate in Utah is now below, but we have to keep using our masks, staying home, and practicing social distancing.

She also explained how the State counts COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. Dunn pointed to the mandate of wearing masks in Salt Lake County, is causing a decrease in cases of COVID-19.

Sydnee Dixon explained the new school manual from Utah Department of Health and how they are hoping it will help students, parents and teachers, the manual is 102 pages long but she said you can go through the entire thing in a little over an hour. You can download the first copy below.

You can also download a copy of the new state guidelines

Also the state will be updating the school guidelines as the situation demands. You can follow that set of updates here.