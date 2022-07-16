UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new fire has prompted road closures which are impacting the right lane of northbound traffic on Interstate 15.

Utah Fire Info (UFI) reported the start of the Precision Fire along Interstate 15 near mile marker 241 at the boarder line between Juab and Utah County at 6:22 p.m. on Saturday.

At this time, the blaze is estimated at 10 acres. UFI notes that the fire is spreading rapidly.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.