NEW FALL COLLECTION: Sesame Street apparel now available through Doordash in SLC

(ABC4) – Some might describe a partnership with Doordash and Sesame Street as an unlikely pair, but their new fall collection couldn’t have come at a better time.

Doordash has revealed their new Fall Favorites Sesame Street Collection and essentials on Wednesday. The new clothing line is available in Salt Lake City through their virtual Hooper’s Store, and exclusively through Doordash.

Fans of the iconic show can grab matching crewnecks, t-shirts, snapsuits, and blankets featuring some of Sesame Street’s most classic characters.

Whether you are an Elmo, Bert, or Ernie fan, and let’s not forget the infamous Cookie Monster, you have the option of purchasing apparel, accessories, and even face masks through Dashmart beginning Oct. 20.

In a press release, Doordash says they will donate 100% of net proceeds from Hooper’s Store to Sesame Workshop in support of their educational media and social impact programs.