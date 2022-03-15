SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Do you own an electric car or are you thinking of going electric?

A new multi-state fast-charging network is coming to Utah this year.

Volvo Car USA has partnered with coffee chain Starbucks to present a new public charging network called ChargePoint DC Fast.

The pilot program will be installed at 15 different Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile driving route. Up to 64 chargers will be installed including in Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho.

The network begins at the coffee giant’s headquarters in Seattle and will end in the Denver metro area. Officials say this program will place a charging location every 100 miles on average, which is well within the battery range of most electric vehicles (EVs).

“Volvo Cars wants to give people the freedom to move and lower their impact on the environment,” said Anders Gustafsson, Sr. Vice President Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “Working with Starbucks we can do that by giving them enjoyable places to relax while their cars recharge.”

Map showing the pilot program’s route of fast-charging electric ports. (Courtesy of Volvo)

Officials hope to expand the network across the U.S. if it’s successful.

While all EV drivers can use the stations for a fee, Volvo owners can access these stations at either no charge or at preferential rates, the company says.

The charging network will support Volvo cars as well, as the automaker is set to go fully electric by 2030.

“ChargePoint DC Fast chargers are able to add significant energy to most EVs in the time it takes to have a coffee or eat lunch, making it easy and convenient to recharge,” officials say. “Starbucks will use this pilot to test and learn how customers use EV charging stations to understand the scalability of EV chargers across stores nationwide.”