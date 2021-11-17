New eco-friendly store brings more sustainability to the Wasatch Back

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – We have all seen it, a plastic water bottle or a piece of garbage on your favorite hiking trail or park. One store in the Wasatch Back is now wanting to help you reduce your unnecessary waste.

FulFILLed, in Park City, fits in well with the eco-friendly community surrounding it. Given its propensity for being one of the frontrunners in this area just made sense. But when Kimberly Flores saw that there was not a zero-waste store in the area, she saw a niche that needed to be filled.

“So I left television in 2017, I had 2 babies and then I was really like ‘I need to do something else this is really on my heart to continue to educate my community but to leave a better world for my babies,” says Flores.

So, she started her own business that would help her continue fulfilling these passions and goals while creating accessibility for a zero-waste lifestyle.

Flores began fulFILLed out of her van at the Wednesday market in Park City and has since been a hit with the community in the Wasatch Back. Not only with selling these kinds of products but also educating others about reducing their waste.

“So, I was at the farmers market on Wednesdays here in Park City with my van and letting people know that there’s a better way. Every time you need shampoo, or conditioner, or body wash, or detergent, any household cleaning or personal care product; you don’t need the plastic,” exclaims Flores.

As the business continued to bloom, Flores decided to move into a more permanent place and now has a storefront location. Giving the community in the Wasatch Back a closer place to continue practicing a zero-waste lifestyle.

She does not plan to stop at just selling products to the community, as she still wants to be a resource for newcomers to continue their learning about a more sustainable lifestyle with classes in the store.

“I’m excited to not only have this store but also a community space for education to teach that it’s not as scary as it sounds,” Flores says cheerfully.

FulFiLLed is already open but, they are hosting a grand opening party on Thursday, November 18th in the evening. You can find fulFILLed on Facebook and Instagram for any other questions that you may have.

You can visit the store’s website here.