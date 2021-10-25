New Daybreak community to build 20,000 new homes

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a new home?

A large-scale community has been announced in Daybreak with construction set to start this month.

IHP Capital Partners and Fieldstone Homes will take part in a joint venture to develop the residential project. Homes will range in size from 2,800 square feet to 3,500 square feet. Representatives say the homes are meant to appeal to first-time and move-up homebuyers.

When completed, the entire project will span 4,000 acres and offer 20,000 new homes for sale.

“The demand we’re seeing in Utah is exceptional and IHP is very pleased to continue its partnership with Fieldstone Homes in bringing new homes to Greater Salt Lake City,” said Reneé McDonnell, managing director at IHP Capital Partners. “Daybreak is a premier masterplan with numerous amenities that are designed to enhance Utah’s outdoor-focused living experience. The community is an opportunity for homebuyers to acquire a modern new home built by a quality homebuilder at a compelling price.”

(Courtesy of IHP Capital Partners)

(Courtesy of IHP Capital Partners)

A recent study showed home prices in Utah continue to surge amid a continuous housing and economic boom. Home prices in Utah saw one of the biggest jumps in the nation, reporting a 28.3% increase from 2020-2021.

The average single-family Utah home is now priced around $460,000.

“Salt Lake City continues to draw people from across the country seeking a vibrant lifestyle in a business-friendly environment,” said Jason Harris, vice president of land acquisitions at Fieldstone Homes. “Utah is one of the fastest-growing and youngest states in the nation, and its population is diversifying tremendously. Fieldstone is leaning into its depth and breadth of experience, which is enhanced by its partnership with IHP, to deliver a range of quality new home types and sizes throughout the Salt Lake City region.”

To find out more information about the project and available amenities, click here.