New Covid Testing Site Opening in Sandy

Sandy, UT (ABC4) – A new Covid-19 kiosk testing site is opening to the general public December 18 in Sandy. Its hours of operation will be Monday-Saturday, 9am-4pm.

The site will be run by Curative, which has a network of over 13,000 Covid-testing sites across the US. They will be conducting PCR tests and will not require any out-of-pocket costs to patients. The new testing site will be set up at Rio Tinto Stadium, with walk-up testing available. Appointments can be scheduled ahead of time at curative.com as well.

The state has been increasing efforts to test Utahns as the spread of Covid-19 has worsened in different communities, areas of concern being Weber and Morgan counties. The Weber-Morgan Health District has Covid positivity rate of almost 16 percent, compared to a state positivity rate of around 11 percent, and a national average rate of 5 percent.

Health officials are urging individuals to get tested so that they can take the proper steps to prevent further spread of Covid-19 and the potential of new variants popping up. Utah Department of Health Deputy COVID-19 Testing Director Brittany Brown told ABC4, “Get tested before large family gatherings, indoors over the holidays, just to make sure you’re not unintentionally spreading the virus and getting your loved ones sick.”

Health officials expect Covid cases to continue to rise throughout the holidays, and that testing will play an important role in preventing some of that spread.