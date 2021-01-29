New company to bring 200 jobs to Ogden, according to city officials

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A molecular extractions and diagnostics company based in Virginia is bringing hundreds of jobs to Utah.

This vacant building at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and second street in Ogden will be the new home to MicroGEM and Jump Start.

Ogden City officials say about 200 new jobs will become available, once MicroGEM takes over the space of what was once a grocery store.

“It’s going to be about 69,000 square feet of vacant space that’s going to be put to productive use, so it’s a great reuse of an existing building,” says Brant Birkeland of Ogden City.

According to a company spokesperson, MicroGEM is focusing on producing portable COVID-19 tests for people with and without symptoms.

“Were really proud to be partnering with this company and to bring in these jobs and investment to the community and do something meaningful in the fight against COVID,” says Birkeland.

North Ogden City leaders say having this company nearby will help the local economy.

“It’s not happening directly In our borders, but it directly effects us cuz’ anything that happens in Weber County effects us and we’re excited for our neighboring cities and also excited on the impact it has on us,” says Jon Call of North Ogden City.

Jon Call says companies like MicroGEM building in Weber County shows just how diverse the workforce in northern Utah is.

“Unemployment’s always on everyone’s mind at this time, I think our rates are low but I think new opportunities just help improve our residents lives,” says Call.

MicroGEM’s test is now in the final stages of development and will be reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization.