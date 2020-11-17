New city ordinance could deter protesters from Governor’s Orem home

OREM, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Protesters planned a demonstration outside Governor Herbert’s home in Orem Tuesday morning.

Protesters were calling on more police accountability, but those protesters never showed up.

Last week, the Orem City Council held an emergency meeting to approve a new targeted protesting ordinance. In direct response to protests at the Governor’s home, the ordinance makes it illegal for folks to demonstrate less than 100 feet away from someone’s property.

Orem City Mayor Richard Brunst says the ordinance was approved by the U.S. Supreme Court and is not an effort to stop Free Speech.

“We are not interested in someone trying to humiliate or endanger or create problems for someone at their home they have the right to peaceful enjoyment of their home,” Mayor Brunst said.

Over the weekend, more than 60 people gathered outside the Governor’s home in an anti-mask protest. Speaking out against the Governor’s COVID 19 Emergency Order.

“The ordinance did what it needed to do,” Mayor Brunst said. They stayed back from the Governor’s home by 100 feet and they were peaceful and I thought it went well”.

The City of Orem joins Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, and Holladay with similar ordinances.

“I certainly believe that other cities can pass a similar ordinance,” Mayor Brunst said. The Mayor says protesting is welcomed on sidewalks, streets, and in Free Speech Zones.