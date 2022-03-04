EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Brand new Latter-day Saint temple renderings and groundbreaking dates have been announced on Friday.

A first-look rendering image for the new Ephraim Latter-day Saint temple has now been released.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the new Utah temple back in May 2021. The Ephraim Temple will be built on a 9.16-acre site located at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East. The three-story structure will run about 39,000 square feet in size.

Church officials say the new temple will serve over 31,000 Latter-day Saints in the surrounding district.

The groundbreaking dates for several U.S. temples were also announced today including the Yorba Linda California Temple, the Burley Idaho Temple and the Smithfield Utah Temple. News of these temples’ construction was released back in April 2021.

Yorba Linda, California Temple

Groundbreaking set for June 18

Built on a 5.4-acre site located at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street

Single-story structure of about 30,000 square feet

Will be the ninth temple in the state

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Burley, Idaho Temple

Groundbreaking set for June 4

Located on a 10.1-acre site located at 40 South and 150 East.

Two-story structure will be about 38,600 square feet.

Will be the seventh temple in the state

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Smithfield, Utah Temple

Groundbreaking set for June 18

Built on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of N 800 West and W 100 North

Three-story structure of about 83,000 square feet

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Utah has 28 temples announced, under construction, under renovation or in operation at this time.

In addition to Smithfield, temples have been announced or are under construction in Ephraim, Heber Valley, Layton, Lindon, Orem and St. George.