SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening three new Utah locations this week.

The restaurants will reportedly feature the brand’s signature “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The new locations are the first to feature a Chipotlane in their cities, a release states.

The Chipotlane was reportedly introduced in the U.S. in early 2018. New restaurant openings that feature this digital order pickup lanes have demonstrated higher volumes and greater returns than traditional Chipotle restaurant formats, Chipotle states. This year, the restaurant hopes to open between 255 and 285 new restaurants, with at least 80% including a Chipotlane.

New locations:

The Vineyard Utah Chipotle, located at 661 East and 450 North in Vineyard, will open on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Clark Lane Farmington Chipotle, located at 138 North and 1100 West in Farmington, will open on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The Washington City Chipotle, located at 1560 East Grapevine Crossing Road North in Washington, Utah, will open on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Each of these locations will reportedly be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, Chipotle notes that each of these Utah locations is hiring.

Right now, Chipotle has 18 Utah locations, including in Centerville, Cottonwood Heights, Layton, Lehi, Murray, Ogden, Orem, Provo, Riverdale, Riverton, St. George, Salt Lake City, Sandy, South Jordan, West Bountiful, and West Jordan.