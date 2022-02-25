UTAH (ABC4) – The CDC released new developmental milestones for young children. They said these new updates are meant to make diagnosing children with developmental delays easier.

These changes include adding 15 and 30 months to the list of milestones, moving 21 developmental benchmarks to older ages, and changing the average number of kids meeting those milestones from 50% to 75%.

All of this is meant to help diagnosis developments delays earlier

“One of the biggest things about developmental screening lists is that they’re really helping us find out which children have problems,” says Intermountain Health pediatrician Dr. Peter Lindgren.

With more specific milestones and a higher percentage of kids meeting them, Dr. Lindgren says this’ll help more parents go to a specialist sooner.

“If you can catch things early and you can intervene early you can improve outcome,” Dr. Lindgren said.

At Eccles Early Childhood Development Lab School, Sharlie Barber, a professor of family and human studies at Salt Lake Community College, said these benchmarks are important for parents to monitor but are not necessarily uniform for every child

“We just want to see progression, progression is more important than a specific milestone at a specific time,” barber said.

She also notes if your kid is not meeting the CDC’s benchmarks, there are some ways to help them meet those milestones.

“Having those regular pediatric visits is probably the most important thing. And I know that for like for language development we’ve had a couple of doctors refer children to be in a preschool program just so they have more language around them,” Barber said.

You can view the CDC’s developmental milestones here.