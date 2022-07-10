SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new poké concept is coming to Utah.

Island Fin Poké, a fast, casual restaurant franchise specializing in Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls is set to debut at 613 East 400 South, Suite D in Salt Lake City on August 6.

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké, Facebook

Island Fin’s premier in SLC is an inclusion of the chain’s opening of six new locations across the nation, including Broomfield, Colo., Clarksville, Tenn., Smithfield, R.I., Tallahassee, Fla., and Miami Lakes, Fla.

“We are grateful to be in the position we are in today where we can continue expanding our restaurant concept into new communities throughout the country,” says CEO and Co-Founder of Island Fin Poké, Mark Setterington. “We are extremely confident in the ability of our wonderful new franchise partners in bringing our brand to Utah, Colorado, Tennessee and Rhode Island, which we believe are ripe states for expansion right now.”

Island Fin is famous for serving fresh poké. For those unfamiliar with this Japanese-rooted Pacific cuisine, poké can be described as deconstructed sushi in a bowl.

Guests of Island Fin are able to customize their own poké bowl, with a choice between three bases: white/brown rice or spring mix, eight different proteins: ahi tuna, spicy tuna, salmon, octopus, shrimp, chicken, spam, or tofu, and a variety of mix-ins, sauces, marinades, and a choice of 25 different toppings. The never-ending possibilities are sure to bring out the culinary artist in everyone.

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké

Courtesy of Island Fin Poké

“The poké industry as a whole, continues to grow at a staggering rate, but our passion for our food almost transcends the business projections,” says Setterington. “There’s something very rewarding in bringing healthy and traditional island flavors to local communities throughout the country, and we are proud to welcome these new communities into our Ohana.”