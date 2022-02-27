SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new Senate Bill, S.B. 180, titled “Massage Therapy Practice Act Amendments,” is gaining immense backlash from Licensed Massage Therapists, The Utah Beauty Project, and industry professionals alike.

The bill, which was proposed by two spa owners with roughly a dozen supporters, is seeking to create a cheap, exploitable workforce for their personal benefits, as stated by Change.

Opposed by multiple organizations, one board leader spoke out regarding the document in a press release, stating, “This bill could create conditions that will substantially increase the ease and

access to and facilitation of sex trafficking, prostitution, solicitation, and exploitation.”

If passed, S.B. 180 would create two grossly unqualified lower tiers of licensure for massage therapy: a “Certified Massage Assistant” (CMA) and a “Massage Assistant in Training” (MAIT).

These positions would only be required to undergo 150 educational training hours, compared to the 600 hour minimum standard.

The bill additionally modified exam requirements for Licensed Massage Therapy, gives these new positions an essentially identical scope of practice to that of an actual Licensed Massage Therapist, and triples the number of apprentices a Supervisor can have at once.

In an attempt to oppose this bill altogether, a legislative concern led by Licensed Massage Therapists and the Utah Beauty Project Coalition will come together on Feb. 28th at 12:00 p.m. on the south steps of the Utah State Capitol (350 State Street) to protest the change in the massage therapy licensure.

The event will will include speeches from Licensed Massage Therapists regarding the concerning effects the passing of S.B. 180 would have on their practice, protecting the public, and maintaining sanitary guidelines.

Those interested in attending can sign up here.