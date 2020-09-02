New bill proposed to increase mental health workers in low-income and rural communities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – September is suicide prevention month. On Tuesday, Congressman Ben McAdams spoke on a bill to increase mental health workers in low-income and rural communities.

This comes after the CDC found 41 percent of respondents in a study reported mental health challenges due to pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Warburton started her non-profit, Live Hannah’s Hope after her 16-year-old daughter took her life in 2014.

“It was after a long battle of dealing with many concussions and head injuries, probably the biggest problem was she didn’t think she could talk to people about it,” said Laura.

Laura says discussions about mental health, can help prevent suicides in our state.

“These kids are reaching out, I’ve seen it over and over again, parents blow it off,” said Laura.

Younger adults, racial minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers reported having experienced worse mental health outcomes, increased substance abuse, and elevated suicidal thoughts during the pandemic, according to a study done by the CDC.

“And the one thing that has to happen before a child takes their life before anyone takes their life, is they have to lose all hope that anything could change, so when you shut somebody down from saying, ‘yes I’m hurting,’ you just took away their hope,” she added.

“Our community and Utah families need more mental health therapists and crisis responders to help people get treatment and to save lives,” said Congressman Ben McAdams.

The Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act, a bipartisan bill proposed by McAdams provides school loan forgiveness for mental and behavioral health professionals that work in underserved areas, after earning their degrees.

“More mental and behavioral health workers means better overall health for Utah families and fewer tragic suicides,” said McAdams.

“Have open discussions about what to do when you’re feeling suicidal, when you feel like life is not worth living, because it is,” said Laura.

If you or someone you know, is having mental health challenges, there are a variety of resources offered in Utah.

“She’d want people to make room for light and to believe that there can be a different way, and to forgive,” she added.

Go to https://safeut.med.utah.edu/ for free assistance or call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.