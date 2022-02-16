New bill falls short in proving drought support to the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new bill proposed by Speaker Wilson was unveiled on Feb. 16 as an attempt to help repair the Great Salt Lake’s drought status. However, the bill, titled HB 410, has proven to be more of a band-aid than a long-term solution.

If passed, HB 410 would award $40 million to just one grantee to either acquire temporary water rights, protect the lands, or carry out studies on the Lake, as stated in a press release.

“The Great Salt Lake needs 2 million acre-feet of water and its own legally protected water rights” said Zach Frankel, executive director of the Utah Rivers Council. “Without a plan to ensure the permanent protection of the Lake’s water, the Lake will continue to drop in the face of shrinking snowpacks and new water diversions.”

According to the statement, the bill allows the creation of only one water trust while the water rights are temporary and will expire in ten years. A water trust is a documentation which allows private organizations to hold water rights.

Many are disappointed by the bill’s lack of a permanent solution. Frankle announced, “If protection isn’t permanent, it’s not really protection.”

Any amount of water purchased through the HB 410 grant program would flow at best for the next ten years.

The process would unfold rapidly, with the $40 million being awarded just 90 days after the bill becomes law.

As prompted by the Utah Rivers Council, the bill could be altered to allow multiple water trust grants or to allow the permanent protection of Lake water rights.