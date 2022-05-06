PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Travelers, get ready as a new airline is coming to Utah.

Breeze Airways, founded in Utah and headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, will be taking off for the first time in Utah this summer.

Founded by Utah native David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is the fifth airline launched by Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue Airways, Morris Air, Azul Airlines in Brazil, and WestJet in Canada.

“It’s been the question on everyone’s lips since we first opened our headquarters – when are you flying from Utah?” said Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “We’re excited to continue growing and hiring from here, and now flying from Utah too. The beautiful, newly renovated Provo airport will give our Guests an easy way to travel to both coasts.”

Five new flights will take off from Provo starting this summer and fall with destinations to:

San Francisco, CA — (Daily nonstop, starting August 4, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79)

— (Daily nonstop, starting August 4, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79) San Bernardino, CA (Daily one-stop/no change of plane, starting August 4, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $89)

(Daily one-stop/no change of plane, starting August 4, Nice from $49* one way; Nicer from $89) Las Vegas, NV — (Daily nonstop, starting October 5, Nice from $29* one way; Nicer from $69; Nicest from $79)

— (Daily nonstop, starting October 5, Nice from $29* one way; Nicer from $69; Nicest from $79) Los Angeles, CA — (Daily nonstop, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79; Nicest from $89)

— (Daily nonstop, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79; Nicest from $89) New York/Westchester — (Daily one-stop/no change of plane, starting October 5, Nice from $99* one way; Nicer from $189; Nicest from $199)

“Breeze will operate the new routes with its fleet of both Airbus A220s and Embraer 190s,” says the company. “The airline plans to more than double its fleet this year, from 13 Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft to 30 aircraft, including 14 Airbus A220s and three additional Embraer E-jets. Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, that will be delivered one per month over the next six years, with options for 40 more.”

Current flight routes (Courtesy of Breeze Airways)

The low-cost carrier debuted in May 2021 and has flown around 500,000 travelers since then. Currently, Breeze Airways offers service between 18 cities throughout 14 states.

When flying on E-190 aircraft, passengers can choose from two price points categorized as ‘Nice” and ‘Nicer.” On the A220s, a third category called “Nicest” will be offered, including first-class seating.

The company says fares to Los Angeles will start from $39 for one-way if purchased by May 12 for travel beginning this Nov. 15, 2022.

The carrier says it does not charge cancellation or flight-changing fees, even up to 15 minutes before flight time. The company utilizes an app for customers to book, manage or cancel flights and does not operate a traditional call center. Guests will communicate with staff via text message, Facebook Messenger or email correspondence.

To check out all flight itineraries offered by the Breeze Airways, click here.