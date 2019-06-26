New Ag Commissioner asks Utah to support family farms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The new Commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Kerry Gibson, visited ABC4’s Midday to talk about his new job leading the state’s farmers, ranchers and other members of the agriculture community.

Commissioner Gibson isn’t new to leading in Utah. He comes to the Department of Agriculture, from the Department of Natural Resources, and has served as a Republican legislator. But he says his career as a dairy farmer will help him best as he takes on his new role.

Agriculture is an important part of the Utah Economy, as it accounts for about 15 percent of the state’s economy bringing in $21.2 billion annually.

As the new Agriculture Commissioner, Gibson will be overseeing Utah’s efforts to provide “food and fiber” for a grateful nation. One of his messages to the state: Support Utah family farms by buying local and looking for the Utah’s Own label.